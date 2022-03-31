Charles Howell III shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Charles Howell III hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Howell III finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Howell III got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Howell III to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Howell III's 111 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 fifth hole, Howell III had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Howell III's 186 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.