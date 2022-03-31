Chad Ramey shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Chad Ramey hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Ramey finished his day tied for 104th at 2 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 first, Ramey had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Ramey to 2 over for the round.

Ramey got a double bogey on the 401-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Ramey to 3 over for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Ramey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 11th hole, Ramey chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Ramey to 3 over for the round.

Ramey missed the green on his first shot on the 241-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved Ramey to 2 over for the round.

Ramey got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ramey to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 18th, Ramey hit his 112 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Ramey to 2 over for the round.