Camilo Villegas finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Camilo Villegas hit 5 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Villegas finished his day tied for 72nd at even par; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 293 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Villegas chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 3 under for the round.

After a 330 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 18th, Villegas chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 3 under for the round.

On the 602-yard par-5 second hole, Villegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to 4 under for the round.

Villegas got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Villegas to 2 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Villegas hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Villegas to 2 under for the round.

On his second stroke on the 604-yard par-5 eighth, Villegas went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Villegas to 1 under for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Villegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Villegas to even-par for the round.