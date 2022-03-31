Cameron Champ putts himself to an even-par first round of the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Cameron Champ hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Champ finished his day tied for 72nd at even par; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 fifth, Cameron Champ's 137 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cameron Champ to 1 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Champ's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Champ got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 11th hole, Champ had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to even for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th, Champ got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Champ to 1 over for the round.