C.T. Pan putts well in round one of the Valero Texas Open

C.T. Pan hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, and finished the round bogey free. Pan finished his day tied for 18th at 3 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, C.T. Pan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved C.T. Pan to 1 under for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 12th hole, Pan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.

After a 397 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 18th, Pan chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 3 under for the round.