Bryson DeChambeau shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Bryson DeChambeau hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. DeChambeau finished his day tied for 89th at 1 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 183-yard par-3 16th, DeChambeau's his second shot went 23 yards to the right rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 18th, DeChambeau chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to even for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 first, DeChambeau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving DeChambeau to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 second, DeChambeau chipped in his third shot from 28 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 third, DeChambeau hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.

DeChambeau got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 seventh, DeChambeau's his second shot went 30 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth hole, DeChambeau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to even-par for the round.