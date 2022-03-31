Bronson Burgoon putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 first round in the Valero Texas Open

Bronson Burgoon hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Burgoon finished his day tied for 104th at 2 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On his tee stroke on the 447-yard par-4 10th, Bronson Burgoon went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Bronson Burgoon to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 454-yard par-4 first hole, Burgoon had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burgoon to even for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Burgoon hit his next to the fringe. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 second. This moved Burgoon to 1 over for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Burgoon hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to even-par for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 604-yard par-5 eighth, Burgoon went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area. He hit his fifth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a double bogey. This moved Burgoon to 2 over for the round.