Brice Garnett shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Brice Garnett hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his day tied for 53rd at 1 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 410-yard par-4 12th, Garnett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Garnett to 1 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Garnett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to even for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Garnett chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Garnett chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 604-yard par-5 eighth, Garnett chipped his fifth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Garnett to 1 under for the round.