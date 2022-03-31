Brian Stuard shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Brian Stuard hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 89th at 1 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Stuard got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 1 over for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 11th hole, Stuard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Stuard hit an approach shot from 83 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

On the 347-yard par-4 17th, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to even for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Stuard's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

Stuard got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Stuard's 192 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.