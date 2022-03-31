Brendon Todd shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Brendon Todd hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Todd finished his day tied for 7th at 4 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 602-yard par-5 second hole, Todd hit an approach shot from 86 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 eighth, Todd's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

At the 447-yard par-4 10th, Todd got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 12th hole, Todd had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Todd hit his 95 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Todd's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 4 under for the round.