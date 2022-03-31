Brendan Steele putts well in round one of the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Brendan Steele hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Steele finished his day tied for 7th at 4 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 12th, Brendan Steele's 93 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brendan Steele to 1 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th, Steele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 15th hole, Steele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 16th, Steele's his second shot went 24 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Steele chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 604-yard par-5 eighth, Steele chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 4 under for the round.