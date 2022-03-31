Brandt Snedeker shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Brandt Snedeker hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Snedeker finished his day tied for 89th at 1 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 602-yard par-5 second, Snedeker had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Snedeker went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Snedeker to 2 over for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth hole, Snedeker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Snedeker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 over for the round.