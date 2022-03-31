  • Brandt Snedeker shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Brandt Snedeker makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.
    Highlights

