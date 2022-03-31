  • Brandon Hagy shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Brandon Hagy makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.
    Brandon Hagy makes birdie on No. 10 at Valero

