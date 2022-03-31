Brandon Hagy shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Brandon Hagy hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hagy finished his day tied for 129th at 4 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 447-yard par-4 10th hole, Hagy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, Hagy's tee shot went 196 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 18th hole, Hagy reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 first, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hagy had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Hagy went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Hagy to 4 over for the round.