Branden Grace shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Branden Grace hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Grace finished his day tied for 104th at 2 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 602-yard par-5 second, Grace got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Grace to 1 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Grace chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Grace to 2 over for the round.

Grace got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 3 over for the round.

At the 447-yard par-4 10th, Grace got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Grace to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Grace's 117 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 3 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th, Grace had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grace to 2 over for the round.