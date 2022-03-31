Bill Haas shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Bill Haas hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Haas finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 10th, Haas's 146 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Haas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to 2 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 16th, Haas hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Haas to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 347-yard par-4 17th hole, Haas had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Haas to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Haas's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 4 under for the round.

Haas got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Haas to 2 under for the round.