Ben Martin shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Ben Martin hit 13 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Martin finished his day tied for 18th at 3 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 11th, Martin's 114 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 12th hole, Martin had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Martin to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Martin's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 3 under for the round.

Martin got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to 3 under for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth hole, Martin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to 4 under for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Martin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to 3 under for the round.