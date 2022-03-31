Ben Kohles finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Ben Kohles hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Kohles finished his day tied for 72nd at even par; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the par-5 14th, Kohles chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Kohles to 1 under for the round.

Kohles hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 15th. This moved Kohles to 1 over for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 16th, Kohles hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Kohles to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Kohles's 162 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kohles to even-par for the round.