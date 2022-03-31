Ben Kern putts well but delivers a 5-over 77 first round in the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Ben Kern hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kern finished his day tied for 133rd at 5 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Ben Kern got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ben Kern to 4 over for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth, Kern got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kern to 5 over for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 15th, Kern had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kern to 7 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Kern's 106 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kern to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Kern hit his 119 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kern to 5 over for the round.