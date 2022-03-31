Beau Hossler shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Beau Hossler hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hossler finished his day tied for 89th at 1 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a tee shot at the 207-yard par-3 seventh green, Hossler suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hossler at 3 over for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 2 over for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 10th hole, Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 405-yard par-4 11th hole, Hossler had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to even for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Hossler's 132 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, Hossler's tee shot went 247 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 14 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Hossler his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hossler to 1 over for the round.