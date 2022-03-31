Austin Smotherman putts well in round one of the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Austin Smotherman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Smotherman finished his day tied for 7th at 4 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 241-yard par-3 13th, Austin Smotherman hit a tee shot 225 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Austin Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Smotherman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Smotherman's 144 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 3 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Smotherman chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 4 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 604-yard par-5 eighth, Smotherman chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 5 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Smotherman went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Smotherman to 4 under for the round.