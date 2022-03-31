Austin Cook comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Austin Cook hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Cook finished his day tied for 53rd at 1 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 447-yard par-4 10th hole, Austin Cook had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Austin Cook to even for the round.

At the 241-yard par-3 13th, Cook hit a tee shot 232 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Cook hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 347-yard par-4 17th. This moved Cook to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 591-yard par-5 18th hole, Cook hit an approach shot from 95 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.