Anirban Lahiri putts well in round one of the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Anirban Lahiri hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lahiri finished his day tied for 7th at 4 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Anirban Lahiri got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Anirban Lahiri to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Lahiri's 83 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Lahiri hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 454-yard par-4 first. This moved Lahiri to 1 over for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Lahiri chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to even for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lahiri reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth hole, Lahiri reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 3 under for the round.

At the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Lahiri reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Lahiri at 4 under for the round.