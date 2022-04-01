Andrew Putnam shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Andrew Putnam hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 53rd at 1 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 241-yard par-3 13th, Putnam hit a tee shot 227 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Putnam's 105 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 first hole, Putnam had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 third, Putnam's tee shot went 158 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Putnam's tee shot went 194 yards to the left rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 604-yard par-5 eighth hole, Putnam hit an approach shot from 88 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.