Andrew Novak shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Andrew Novak hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Novak finished his day tied for 129th at 4 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 447-yard par-4 10th, Novak got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Novak to 1 over for the round.

At the 12th, 410-yard par-4, Novak hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Novak to 2 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th, Novak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Novak to 1 over for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 15th, Novak had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Novak to 2 over for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Novak chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Novak to 4 over for the round.