Alex Smalley shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Alex Smalley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Smalley finished his day tied for 104th at 2 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 first, Smalley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to 1 over for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 third, Smalley hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Smalley hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Smalley to 1 over for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 sixth, Smalley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 47-foot putt for birdie. This put Smalley at even-par for the round.

Smalley got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 12th hole, Smalley had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smalley to even for the round.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, Smalley's tee shot went 213 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Smalley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to even-par for the round.