Adam Svensson shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Adam Svensson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 72nd at even par; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 18th hole, Svensson reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Svensson chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 1 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 2 over for the round.

Svensson hit his tee at the green on the 207-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 36-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Svensson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Svensson had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Svensson to even for the round.