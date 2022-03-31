Adam Schenk shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Adam Schenk hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 first, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 1 over for the round.

On the 602-yard par-5 second hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to even for the round.

Schenk tee shot went 183 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Schenk to 1 over for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 405-yard par-4 11th hole, Schenk had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Schenk's 124 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Schenk hit his next to the native area. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 14th. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 18th hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.