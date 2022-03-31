Adam Long putts himself to an even-par first round of the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Adam Long hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Long finished his day tied for 72nd at even par; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 183-yard par-3 16th, Adam Long hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Adam Long to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 591-yard par-5 18th hole, Long hit an approach shot from 75 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

Long got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 1 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Long chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

Long hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 fourth. This moved Long to even-par for the round.