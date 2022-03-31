Adam Hadwin shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Adam Hadwin hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Hadwin hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hadwin had a 187 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 11th, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 241-yard par-3 13th green, Hadwin suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hadwin at even for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Hadwin's 172 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.