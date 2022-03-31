Aaron Rai shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Aaron Rai hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Rai finished his day tied for 3rd at 5 under with J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, and Denny McCarthy; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; and Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under.

At the 447-yard par-4 10th, Rai reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Rai at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 405-yard par-4 11th hole, Rai had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rai to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Rai's 91 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 454-yard par-4 first hole, Rai had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rai to 5 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Rai chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rai to 4 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 sixth, Rai had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rai to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 eighth, Rai's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Rai's 190 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 5 under for the round.