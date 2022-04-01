Aaron Baddeley shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Aaron Baddeley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Baddeley finished his day tied for 18th at 3 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Baddeley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 18th, Baddeley chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.

On the 602-yard par-5 second hole, Baddeley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 3 under for the round.

Baddeley got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baddeley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Baddeley's 116 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 3 under for the round.