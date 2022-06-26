Xander Schauffele shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Travelers Championship

Xander Schauffele hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 19 under for the tournament. Schauffele finished his day in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 341-yard par-4 second, Schauffele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to 1 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to even for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Schauffele hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

At the 296-yard par-4 15th Schauffele hit his tee shot 275 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 13 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Schauffele at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Schauffele had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.