  • Xander Schauffele shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Travelers Championship

  • In the final round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Xander Schauffele’s 105-yard wedge to 3 feet sets up a birdie at the par-4 18th hole to claim his sixth PGA TOUR title.
    Highlights

    Xander Schauffele's brilliant wedge and 72nd hole birdie to win at Travelers

    In the final round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Xander Schauffele’s 105-yard wedge to 3 feet sets up a birdie at the par-4 18th hole to claim his sixth PGA TOUR title.