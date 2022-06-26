Wyndham Clark putts well in round four of the Travelers Championship

Wyndham Clark hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Clark finished his day tied for 35th at 7 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Wyndham Clark had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wyndham Clark to 1 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Clark to even for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 202-yard par-3 green eighth, Clark suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

After a 345 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 12th, Clark chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to even-par for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Clark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th Clark hit his tee shot 280 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 171-yard par-3 green 16th, Clark suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Clark's 98 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.