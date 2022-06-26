William McGirt shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Travelers Championship

In his final round at the Travelers Championship, William McGirt hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. McGirt finished his day tied for 8th at 11 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

On the par-4 second, McGirt's 79 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGirt to 1 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, McGirt got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing McGirt to even-par for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, McGirt hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGirt to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, McGirt had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGirt to 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, McGirt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGirt to 3 under for the round.