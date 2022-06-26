Webb Simpson shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Travelers Championship

In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Webb Simpson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Simpson finished his day tied for 13th at 10 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

Simpson got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 1 over for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 second, Simpson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 2 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Simpson hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Simpson at 3 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Simpson chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 2 over for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Simpson hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Simpson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Simpson's 105 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Simpson's tee shot went 173 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 13 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 444-yard par-4 18th, Simpson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.