Tyler Duncan shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tyler Duncan makes birdie on No. 16 at Travelers
In the final round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Tyler Duncan makes a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Tyler Duncan hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 46th at 4 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.
On the par-4 third, Duncan's 142 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.
Duncan got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to even-par for the round.
Duncan missed the green on his first shot on the 223-yard par-3 fifth but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to even for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Duncan hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.
