Tyler Duncan shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Travelers Championship

In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Tyler Duncan hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 46th at 4 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

On the par-4 third, Duncan's 142 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

Duncan got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to even-par for the round.

Duncan missed the green on his first shot on the 223-yard par-3 fifth but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to even for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Duncan hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.