Tony Finau rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the Travelers Championship

In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Tony Finau hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Finau finished his day tied for 13th at 10 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

Tony Finau got a double bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Tony Finau to 2 over for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Finau chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 1 over for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Finau's tee shot went 159 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Finau's 112 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Finau to even-par for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Finau hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.