Tommy Fleetwood shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Travelers Championship

Tommy Fleetwood hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Fleetwood finished his day tied for 46th at 4 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first, Fleetwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to 1 over for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Fleetwood reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 158-yard par-3 11th, Fleetwood missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Fleetwood to even-par for the round.

At the 411-yard par-4 12th, Fleetwood got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Fleetwood to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Fleetwood had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 2 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Fleetwood's tee shot went 146 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Fleetwood's 163 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 2 over for the round.