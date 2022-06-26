Taylor Moore putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 final round in the Travelers Championship

In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Taylor Moore hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Moore finished his day tied for 56th at 2 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

Taylor Moore got a double bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Taylor Moore to 3 over for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Moore hit a tee shot 227 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Moore's 83 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 2 over for the round.

Moore had a fantastic chip-in on the 158-yard par-3 11th. His his second shot went 2 yards to the right rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 2 over for the round.