Stewart Cink shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Travelers Championship

In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Stewart Cink hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Cink finished his day tied for 53rd at 3 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Cink hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Cink reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to even-par for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 sixth, Cink hit his 101 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Cink hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Cink chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 3 under for the round.

Cink got a bogey on the 296-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 2 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Cink's tee shot went 169 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 26 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 17th, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to even for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Cink's 132 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.