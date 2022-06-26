Seamus Power finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Travelers Championship

In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Seamus Power hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Power finished his day tied for 25th at 8 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

Power got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Power to 1 over for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Power got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Power to 2 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Power reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Power's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 13th, Power's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 2 over for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th Power hit his tee shot 299 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Power to 1 over for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 17th hole, Power reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to even-par for the round.