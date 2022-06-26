Scottie Scheffler shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the Travelers Championship

Scottie Scheffler hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 13th at 10 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 1 over for the round.

Scheffler got a double bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Scheffler missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Scheffler to 3 over for the round.

At the 462-yard par-4 10th, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Scheffler at 2 over for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Scheffler hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Scheffler to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Scheffler had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to even for the round.