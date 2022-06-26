Scott Stallings delivers a bogey-free 7-under 63 in the fourth at the Travelers Championship

In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Scott Stallings hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Stallings finished his day tied for 8th at 11 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

On the par-4 second, Scott Stallings's 94 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott Stallings to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Stallings had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Stallings's 153 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Stallings had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 5 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Stallings had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stallings to 6 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Stallings reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 7 under for the round.