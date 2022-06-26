Sam Ryder shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the Travelers Championship

In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Sam Ryder hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 35th at 7 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

On the par-4 third, Ryder's 128 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Ryder had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Ryder hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Ryder's 86 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 4 under for the round.