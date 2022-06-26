Sahith Theegala putts well in round four of the Travelers Championship

In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Sahith Theegala hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Theegala finished his day tied for 2nd at 17 under with J.T. Poston; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

On the par-4 first, Sahith Theegala's 114 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sahith Theegala to 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Theegala reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Theegala reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 3 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th Theegala hit his tee shot 277 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Theegala to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 17th hole, Theegala had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Theegala to 5 under for the round.