Ryan Armour shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the Travelers Championship

In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Ryan Armour hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Armour finished his day tied for 25th at 8 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

On the par-4 first, Armour's 131 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Armour had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Armour got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Armour to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Armour's 140 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Armour hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 3 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Armour had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Armour to 3 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Armour reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 4 under for the round.