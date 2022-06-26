Rory McIlroy rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the Travelers Championship

In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Rory McIlroy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. McIlroy finished his day tied for 19th at 9 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

Rory McIlroy had a 354-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Rory McIlroy to 1 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, McIlroy's tee shot went 247 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, McIlroy hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to even-par for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, McIlroy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.