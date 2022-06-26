Robert Streb shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Travelers Championship

Robert Streb hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Streb finished his day tied for 35th at 7 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Streb had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Streb had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Streb hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Streb hit an approach shot from 210 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Streb's 93 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 5 under for the round.

At the 296-yard par-4 15th, Streb got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Streb to 4 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Streb's tee shot went 171 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.