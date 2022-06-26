Peter Malnati shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the Travelers Championship

Peter Malnati hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 64th at even par; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Malnati to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Malnati had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to even for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 12th, Malnati chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Malnati had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Malnati to even-par for the round.

Malnati got a bogey on the 296-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 1 over for the round.

At the 444-yard par-4 18th, Malnati got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Malnati to 4 over for the round.