Paul Barjon shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Travelers Championship

Paul Barjon hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Barjon finished his day tied for 53rd at 3 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 19 under; Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Michael Thorbjornsen is in 4th at 15 under.

At the 434-yard par-4 first, Barjon got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Barjon to 1 over for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 third, Barjon had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Barjon to 2 over for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Barjon's tee shot went 172 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Barjon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Barjon had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Barjon to 1 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Barjon's his second shot went 25 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 444-yard par-4 18th, Barjon chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Barjon to 3 over for the round.